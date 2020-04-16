The Federal Government has cautioned Nigerians to restrict movements as the community spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has become a big concern in Nigeria.

A great percentage of Nigeria's earliest cases were people who had travelled to high-risk countries, leading to the restriction of international flights into the country, as well as the closure of land borders.

Since Nigeria's index case was announced on February 27, 2020, the country has now recorded 407 cases, as of April 15, with many of the latest cases recognised as community infection.

While speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, April 16, the National Coordinator of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, said community spread is now being traced to people travelling in between states.

"We need to try and restrict our movements in order to stop the spread of coronavirus infection.

"This is particularly pertinent with news of people being smuggled in trucks in and out of Lagos which is quite concerning to us," he warned.

National Coordinator of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu [NACA Nigeria]

The index cases in Katsina and Kano are people who had recent travel history through Lagos and/or the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Both places have recorded 71.3% of Nigeria's total number of cases.

President Muhammadu Buhari, during a national address on Monday, April 13, extended an initial 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and the FCT by an additional 14 days till April 27.

He expressed concerns that despite the nation's best efforts, coronavirus cases have doubled since the lockdown was initiated on March 30.

Aliyu told residents in all three locations to continue to stay at home so as to contain the spread of the outbreak.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 19 states and the FCT. As of April 15, 128 people have recovered, but 12 people have died.