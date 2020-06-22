Dr Jones Stowe, Director of Public Health and a member of State COVID-19 Task Force who gave further details in a statement on Monday in Yenagoa, said the new death brings the total number of deaths to 10 in the state.

On the total number of cases, the Director said that with the new 14 cases, the state now has 169 confirmed cases.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa had less than 200 isolation capacity.

“The 14 new confirmed cases were reported for Bayelsa state on June 21, by NCDC. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 169. Though, active cases stood at 130, while discharged cases are 29 persons.

“Unfortunately, one new death was also recorded bringing the total number of death to 10.

“We call on the general public to please, adhere strictly to the recommended Public Health advisories to reduce the transmission of COVID- 19.

“Maintain regular washing of hand, use your nose mask, avoid hand shake and crowd; stay safe, Mask Bayelsa,” he advised.