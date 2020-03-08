Dr Yerinbuluemi Stowe, Director of Public Health, in the state Ministry of Health, stated this while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Yenogoa, on Sunday.

Stowe said that the health workers were trained on how to check and prevent outbreak of the deadly disease.

He said government had also inaugurated a-19-man committee saddled with the responsibility of coordinating all response activities on the virus.

“Membership of the committee include port authorities in Brass Island and Age sea port in Ekeremor LGA, where international travelers can enter the state.

”We have created an isolation centre at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, which has been approved by the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC).

”We have already created a rapid response team for emergency at both local governments and state levels.

“We urge everyone in the state to be calm and avoid spreading fake news about the virus,” Stowe said.

Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), an affiliate of Italian energy firm Eni, operate an oil export terminal in Brass with Italian expatriates frequently visiting the area.

The fist case of COVID-19 in Nigeria has been traced an Italian.