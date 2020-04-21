Commissioner for Tourism, Alhaji Modibbo Abdulkadir told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bauchi.

According to Abdulkadir, the decision is to adhere properly to the health guidelines on the pandemic.

He said that although, hand washing facilities, sanitisers, scanners and other required items were provided, the need to restrict activities in the tourist site was the best practice against the pandemic.

“Yankari game reserve is now on lockdown to tourists to curtail the spread of COVID 19.

“We have provided the required items such as hand wash, sanitisers, scanners among others in Yankari.

“Plans to fumigate the entire game reserve is also in process as another measure to fight the virus.

“No case of COVID-19 is detected in Yankari but it will be wise to take preventive measures because during the Yellow fever incidents there are lots of publicity on it which actually affects us,” he said.

On Sumo Wild Park, the commissioner said that the wildlife would soon be vaccinated against all zoonotic diseases.

“We take care of the wildlife in Sumo and they will also be vaccinated against diseases,” he said.

The commissioner said that the present administration would establish a new museum in Katagum Local Government council to boost its tourists activities.

He appealed to hotel managers in the state to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines for safety of the customers and the public.

Although some hotels in the state have officially notified us that they have closed due to COVID-19, am appealing to those still operating to adhere to guidelines provided by experts against the pandemic.