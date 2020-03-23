APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole said this on Monday while interacting with staff of the party in Abuja.

He said that the closure was in line with the Federal Government directive ordering that people should stay away from large congregations and social gatherings.

“This is just a preventive measure that the party has taken by closing down the secretariat for about two weeks so that we can manage the situation at hand.

“But if it persists, then we will have to extend the holidays because we need to remain alive to be able to serve the country as a whole and members of the party,” Oshiomhole said.

According to him, APC as a ruling party must be seen to obey government’s orders.

“It is no longer a secret that we are facing a pandemic all over the world and Nigeria has its own share of the coronavirus, although it is not as bad as in other countries.

“But clearly the number is increasing as it is said, prevention is better than cure,” APC chairman said.

He said that the National Working Committee (NWC) met and decided to shut down the party’s secretariat.

“This is because I am not sure how many of you have private cars. Some of you use public transport to come to work which at this moment could be dangerous.

“I don’t think we will want to take any risk so we have decided to close the office,” he said.

Oshiomhole assured staff at the National Secretariat that their salaries would be paid to them even when they were at home.

PDP directs partial shutdown

Meanwhile, The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed a partial shutdown and skeletal activities at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja from Wednesday, March 25.

PDP orders partial closure of its secretariats due to the spread of Coronavirus in the country. [Guardian]

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday in Abuja, said the directive was in line with the measures being taken to safeguard the country from the spread of COVID-19.

According to Ologbondiyan, the NWC also directed all PDP secretariats and offices across the country to comply with the directive.

Ologbondiyan explained that the party was already adopting pre-emptive health safety measures that would safeguard lives in all PDP offices nationwide.

“The PDP enjoins Nigerians to comply with all directives by relevant agencies of government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) with regard to keeping safe from the pandemic.

“Our party identifies with Nigerians and the world community at this critical time in our history. Kindly stay safe,” he said.