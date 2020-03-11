44 people have reportedly died of alcohol poisoning in a bid to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

Since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, 4,300 people have been killed around the world, with nearly 120,000 infected as of March 10, 2020.

The spread of the virus has created panic around the world and led to lots of misinformation about how to prevent infection and/or cure it.

According to a report by Daily Mail, many Iranian locals have taken to 'bootleg alcohol' over the misguided belief that it would prevent the virus, leading to the poisoning that has now killed dozens.

The victims are reported to have taken the alcohol over rumours that it would be effective in the treatment of coronavirus. The fatalities were recorded in Khuzestan (36), Alborz (7), and Kermanshah (1).

COVID-19 has infected more than 8,000 in Iran (image used for illustrative purpose) [Daily Mail]

At least 291 people have been killed by coronavirus in Iran, one of the worst affected countries outside of China.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued many warnings for people to not resort to unverified methods in trying to combat the virus.

Like other countries, Nigeria battles misinformation

In Nigeria, where there are two confirmed cases, officials have struggled with battling the spread of misinformation while trying to contain the virus.

Nigerian Airports officials screening visitors coming into the country for Coronavirus. [Twitter/@MansurIB007]

Shortly after the country's first confirmed case in late February, a WhatsApp voice message circulated in the country with claims that chloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, cures coronavirus.

However, this has been proven to be false as the WHO has noted strongly that trials are ongoing and no vaccine or cure currently exists for the virus.

An AFP fact check also turned the attention of British officials towards an illegal website selling the drug as a cure for the virus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued strong warnings to Nigerians to only follow directives issued by officials.

A total of 33 people have been tested for COVID-19, with many more under observation.