Akeredolu disclosed this during a press briefing at the Government House in Akure on Monday.

He noted that aside from the index case who had tested negative twice, another positive case had also tested negative once.

The governor explained that result of the second test of the other positive case was being awaited, while the first case was ready to be discharged.

“I am happy to inform you that 22 follow up cases who had contact with the index and secondary cases have also tested negative,” he said.

Akeredolu, therefore, ordered compulsory usage of face masks by residents as from Friday to limit the spread of the dreaded disease.

He said that the state government had begun massive production of the masks to enable the implementation of the mandatory use of masks across the state.

According to him, the intention of the mask is to reduce contamination and infection, and possibly avoid community transmission of the virus.

“Concerns about this spread have dominated conversations among governors of South-West region, hence the adoption of joint additional protocol.

“The protocol include immediate closure of all entry points into the six states; compulsory wearing of nose masks, especially by people involved in essential services.

“Traders and market men/women, in particular, should also wear nose masks while plying their trade outside.

“We use this opportunity to appeal to our people to take these directives very seriously to avoid the undesirable spread of this deadly disease among us,” he said.