The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, says everyone in the state will be required to wear nose masks in public starting from Friday, April 24, 2020.

In a statement signed by the governor's media aide, Olabode Richard Olatunde, on Tuesday, April 21, he said the measure is part of the government's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state where three cases have been recorded.

The governor presented some locally-produced nose masks for the use of market women in the state on Monday, April 20. The masks were received by the Iyaloja General of the state, Iwalola Adefemiwa, and other market women, at the Government House in Akure.

"While presenting the masks, Governor Akeredolu said wearing of a nose mask is very important for the personal protection of the market women who would trade with various shades of people across the state.

"He urged the market women to also mandate their customers to also wear nose mask before engaging in any trading with them, adding that there will be more nose masks to distribute soon," the statement read.

The statement said Ondo's enforcement of the nose masks policy is in line with the resolve of all six governors of the southwest region.

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, enforced the policy on April 14, and Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on Monday that Lagos will enforce a similar policy next week.

Last week, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recommended face masks for members of the public as an additional layer of protection in addition to other safety measures such as physical distancing, and proper hand and respiratory hygiene.

The agency stressed that the recommendation on wearing face masks will not be enforced by the Federal Government and is just a piece of advice.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 665 coronavirus cases in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of April 20.

188 people have recovered and been discharged, but 22 people have died.