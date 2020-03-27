The President made the call in a special message to Nigerians made available to newsmen by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

The President assured Nigerians that the federal ministry of health would continue to issue updates on all developments.

The statement read in parts: “I advise all Nigerians to follow to the letter, the health guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and our State Governments.

“Wash your hands thoroughly many times throughout the day. Observe ‘social distancing’ of a minimum of two metres.

”Do not make unnecessary journeys outside of your homes.

”Do not attend public meetings or public gatherings – including religious events – which is where, through social contact, the virus can easily be transmitted.

“The Federal Ministry of Health will continue to issue daily updates on all developments. Please refer to public announcements by the Ministry on radio, television, www.health.gov.ng and @Fmohnigeria.’’