The order was contained in a statement issued by Mr Solomon Kumamgar, Director General, Media and Communication to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, on Friday in Yola.

Fintiri said that the lockdown would end midnight of Friday, May 8.

The statement read: “Painful as the decision is, it is the aftermath of the first COVID-19 index case recorded in the state.

“Adamawa government is therefore left with no option than to go for lockdown in the overall interest of saving lives by containing spread.

“Government has successfully commenced contacts tracing and testing which will be followed by isolation and treatment of positive cases,’’ Fintiri said.

Fintiri appealed for the cooperation and understanding of people of the state, insisting that in spite of the looming hardship, there was no alternative to the latest lockdown, as COVID-19, which had no cure, was spreading in the country like a wildfire in the dry season.

He further directed that all movements and gatherings in whatever form, were prohibited throughout the period.

“Except for those on essential duties such as security, media, health and water services, as well as while financial institutions like banks, that will operate skeletal services.

“Others in this category include; pharmaceuticals, and those selling food items only, as government will not allow the irresponsibility of a few to lead to the death of many,” he said.

He called on the residents to embrace the rudiments of basic hygiene like regular hand washing with soap and sanitizers where obtainable, social distancing and use of face masks.

He said the "Executive lockdown order’ would be backed by a mobile court to try and prosecute offenders.

Fintiri said: “We must all act together and willingly give up our personal freedom in exchange for our collective survival from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pains we must all endure are only the unintended consequences of government’s commitment to save the lives of every resident,’’ he said.