The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) gave the figure on Thursday night through its verified Twitter account.

It said that by 10:20p.m. on April 16, there were 35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in four states – 19 in Lagos, nine in FCT, five in Kano State and two in Oyo State.

The agency said that 152 patients had been discharged and 13 deaths recorded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that 20 states of the federation have recorded COVID-19 infection.

“As at 10:20p.m. on April 16, Lagos had a total of 251 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while FCT and Kano have 67 and 21 cases, respectively,” it said.

According to the NCDC, Osun has 20 confirmed cases, Ogun – 9, Edo – 15, Oyo – 13, Bauchi – six, Kaduna – six, Akwa Ibom – six, Katsina – seven and Kwara – four.

It added that Ondo had three, Delta – four, Kano – 16 , Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Benue – one, Niger – two and Anambra – one.

The NCDC recommends treatment of every confirmed COVID-19 case in an isolation centre to mitigate the risk of spread in communities.