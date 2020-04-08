Despite appeals by the Federal Government for Nigerians abroad to avoid non-essential travel back to the country to lessen risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, dozens cannot wait to return to the country.

To contain the spread of the disease in the country, the government has banned international flights and closed land borders.

However, the government has also stressed many times that Nigerian citizens cannot be denied entry if they wish to enter the country.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, mentioned a total of 89 people who have either made their way into the country, or are already on their way.

The first, the minister said, is a doctor who was caught outside the country and made his way to neighbouring Benin Republic where the Nigerian government ensured he got safe passage into the country on Tuesday, April 7.

He said a group of 67 travellers - men, women, and children - who travelled from Cote divoire has also entered the country.

"We needed to engage with the governments of Togo and Benin for them to be able to go through.

"They're now at the Nigerian border and we got authourisation for them to come into the country," he said.

The minister said the travellers will be placed in isolation for the mandatory 14 days to ensure they're not already infected.

He didn't mention their destination, but the last group of travellers that came into the country from Cote d'Ivoire in March were quarantined in Ejigbo, Osun State.

17 out of the 123 travellers tested positive for coronavirus and caused a spike in Osun's number of cases to 20 in total.

Onyeama disclosed that there's another group of 24 Nigerians currently lodged in a hotel in Togo and headed to Nigeria.

"They're going to be tested. We've also got the government of Benin's approval for them to come into Nigeria, possibly tomorrow (Thursday).

"We've arranged where they'll all be confined when they come into the country," he said.

The minister said the government is also responding to demands by Nigerians all over the world to be evacuated back to the country.

He said almost 200 Nigerians in the United States of America have already expressed interest in returning to the country.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has warned Nigerians against non-essential travel [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Last week, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, warned Nigerians abroad that chances of infections are high when travelling through the land borders especially as it happens in typically confined space.

The minister said Nigerians should remain where they are resident unless they're returning home from a previously-arranged journey, business trip or a vacation.

As of April 7, Nigeria has recorded 254 coronavirus cases in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

44 people have recovered and been dischaeged, but seven people have died.