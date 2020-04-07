Over a month after the state's first confirmed case of coronavirus, Lagos has tested less than 1000 samples.

The state has recorded Nigeria's highest number of cases with 120 confirmed cases between March 16 and April 6, 2020.

During a media briefing on Monday, April 6, the Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, made a presentation that revealed only a total of 829 samples have been tested in the state.

The majority of the samples were of people in Eti-Osa local government area with 350, followed by Lagos Mainland (167), and Ikeja (120).

Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA, and Agege LGA recorded the lowest number of samples tested with one each.

Total number of samples tested in Lagos as of April 6, 2020 [LASG]

Many have expressed fears that Nigeria's coronavirus figures are misleading because authorities are not testing enough samples.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, announced during a separate media briefing on Monday that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has tested over 5,000 samples in total across the country since February.

He said authorities will continue to expand the country's capacity to test and manage patients.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 238 coronavirus cases in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of April 6.

35 patients have recovered and been discharged to go back home; 30 of them were treated in Lagos.

A total of five people have died of infection, two of them recorded in Lagos, two in FCT, and one in Edo.