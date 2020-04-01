The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has revealed that the majority of Nigeria's coronavirus cases happen to be men.

During a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Ehanire said a breakdown of cases has shown that more men have been infected.

"The breakdown of the cases show that 70% are male, while about 30% are female," he said.

The minister also noted that the age range of Nigeria's coronavirus cases is between 30 and 60 years, but stressed that both men and women of all ages can be infected.

One of Nigeria's infected cases is a six-week-old baby, and the country's first recorded death was 67 years old.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire [Twitter/@OsagieEhanire]

The minister's figures only took into account the 139 cases recorded as of March 31. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has since announced 12 additional cases, leaving Nigeria's total tally at 151 confirmed cases.

Nine people have been successfully treated and discharged while two have died. Ehanire noted during his address that the two casualties had serious underlying illnesses that aggravated their conditions.

The minister also noted that well over 2,000 people have been tested since Nigeria started testing in late February. He said the country will expand and improve diagnostic capacity.