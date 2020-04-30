Suleiman, speaking in Katsina, also revealed that a two-and a half-year-old child was among the discharged patients.

He noted that the feat was achieved after 19 days of treatment of the Coronavirus.

According to him, all the discharged patients were from Daura Local Government Area of the state, where the first index case was recorded.

He said that the remaining eight patients were being treated at the facility and responding well to the treatment.

Suleiman expressed the hope that five other stable patients could soon test negative for the second time and be discharged from the centre.

The medical director commended various stakeholders that contributed to the successful discharge of the patients.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government identified FMC, General Amadi Rimi Specialists Hospital and IDPs Camp, all in Katsina, as isolation centres for treatment of COVID-19 patients.