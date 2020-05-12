Kano State has announced six new deaths caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The state's Ministry of Health made the announcement shortly after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Monday night that Kano had recorded 64 new cases.

This means the northwestern state has now recorded a total of 666 coronavirus cases since it announced its index case on April 11.

Lagos is the only state in the country to have recorded more cases than Kano with a total of 1,933 cases.

Kano is also second only to Lagos in the total number of coronavirus deaths recorded with 32, only one less than the southwestern state.

The state's Ministry of Health also announced that a total of 13 additional coronavirus patients were released after recovery on Monday, raising the total to 63.

Due to the worrying spike in the coronavirus outbreak in Kano, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the enforcement of a total lockdown of the state for a period of two weeks on April 27.

The state government announced an extension of the lockdown by one week on Monday.

Kano's Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said the decision was reached after due consultations with the Federal Government and other key stakeholders.

He appealed to residents to continue to adhere to all preventive measures announced by the government and health experts.

A total of 4,641 coronavirus cases have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of May 11.

902 people have been discharged after recovery from the disease, but 150 people have died.