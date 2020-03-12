Four siblings and their teacher, who recently returned to Nigeria from the United States (US), have all tested negative to Coronavirus, according to Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health.

The commissioner said prior to their arrival in the country, the siblings and their teacher had close contact with someone infected with the virus.

“A family of four children and their teacher who came in from the United States and were in close proximity with someone infected with #COVID19 have tested negative,” he tweeted.

Nigeria recorded her first Coronavirus case since the outbreak began in China, late February.

The first case was discovered when an Italian businessman landed in Lagos, the country's most populous city.

Barely a week after the discovery of the first case, a second case of the deadly disease was recorded.

The new coronavirus case made contact with the Italian businessman who was first diagnosed, on a Turkish Airlines flight.