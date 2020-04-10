Three people who had previously tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oyo State have now recovered and been discharged.

State governor, Seyi Makinde, announced on Friday, April 10, 2020 that the patients were discharged on Thursday, April 9 after receiving their second negative test results.

The state has recorded a total of 11 coronavirus cases, but currently has only six active cases. The governor himself had tested positive before he made full recovery and came out of isolation on Monday, April 6. One other person was also discharged before him.

Makinde said in his Friday statement that the state's dusk to dawn curfew, as well as other measures to contain the coronavirus will remain in place.

The governor appealed to Oyo residents to continue to follow the directives of the state's task force on coronavirus, which he heads.

"Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing," he said.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 288 coronavirus cases in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

51 people have recovered and been discharged, and seven people have died.