With Nigeria’s confirmed novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases spiraling by the day, some government officials got more than they bargained for from an irate social media community--most of whom have been forced to stay at home because of the pandemic.

We take a look at what got these politicians into trouble with the online mob…

Ben Ayade says ‘social distancing’ is not important

Cross River state Governor Ben Ayade. [The Sun]

Cross River Governor Ben Ayade was caught on tape telling a band of fawning aides and officials that “you don’t need social distancing” once you’ve bought his locally produced nose masks.

It is hardly the kind of misguided proclamation Cross River’s mostly rural two million residents require at this time.

It is also a directive that flies in the face of common logic and science.

Health experts, scientists and public health officials the world over continue to hail and champion the role social distancing plays in ‘flattening the curve’.

Ayade was roundly criticized for his misspeak and torn to shreds on social media for his troubles.

SGF Mustapha is shocked by the state of Nigeria’s healthcare

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force for the control of COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha. [Twitter/@DigiCommsNG]

Everyone who’s been under a rock knows that Nigeria’s healthcare system is structurally weak or non-existent in many states; and was always going to be exposed in the event of a pandemic.

Well, everyone except one of the most powerful men in the country, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who we wager, has been flying abroad for medical treatment like every member of the political class.

“I can tell you for sure, I never knew that our entire healthcare infrastructure was in the state in which it is until I was appointed to do this work," Mustapha, who heads the presidential task force on Covid-19, proclaimed during a meeting with leaders of the legislature on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Mustapha trended on Twitter all Friday for his ‘shock’ and was bashed by most Nigerians with social media accounts.

Health Minister Ehanire doesn’t know if doctors are paid a hazard allowance

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila (Right) and Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Healthcare workers on the frontlines are receiving loads of love across the world from government officials and members of the public alike.

They are also being cheered on from balconies in most countries as they trudge to work to risk their lives for the rest of humanity.

The man in charge of doctors in Nigeria, Health Minister Osagie Ehanire, told Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila and oversight committee members that he doesn’t know if healthcare workers battling the contagious coronavirus are getting any extra pay.

“Are they being paid a hazard allowance for the job they are doing?”, asked Gbajabiamila.

“I am not aware of it,” Ehanire offered.

“You are not aware?”

“It’s a standard job they do everyday.”

Reminded by the Speaker that the coronavirus is called ‘novel’ for a reason and that healthcare workers the world over are just coming to terms with its complicity, Ehanire said “screening is what you do everyday.”

“You should be aware (if they are paid an allowance). It’s not enough to say you don’t know. You dropped the ball,” Speaker Gbajabiamila lectured.

Ehanire’s reputation as a man on top of things has been rock solid since he announced Nigeria’s index coronavirus case on February 27,2020.

However, his showing before legislators this week sent his ‘Mr. capable’ appeal crashing down to earth with a thud so noisome, it would take some magic wand from his media handlers to mend his tattered perception among regular folks in the months to come.