At least 134 Nigerians stranded in Khartoum, Capital of Sudan have returned home.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) while announcing this via its Twitter page on Sunday, July 19, 2020, said the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The commission said all the evacuees tested negative to coronavirus before departing from Khartoum.

NIDCOM added that the returnees would proceed on 14-day isolation in line with the guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as well as the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The commission also announced that more Nigerians stranded in France and some European countries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to return to the country on Sunday (today).

The evacuees according to NIDCOM will depart Paris with Air France flight to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The evacuation exercise was said to have been coordinated by the Nigerian Mission in France.