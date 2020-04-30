Around 113 health workers have been infected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across Nigeria.

The new figure is a sharp increase from the 40 that was reported by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire last week.

While speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, April 30, 2020, the minister said a good number of the 113 infected are health workers in private hospitals.

He discouraged health workers in private hospitals from treating coronavirus patients especially without proper training.

He said, "If you hear us speaking here frequently about trying to treat coronavirus in private clinics, we're actually referring to people who do so without having necessary precaution and training.

"They risk infecting themselves and go over and give this infection to their family and that is not the right thing," he said.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire [Twitter/@NCDCgov]

The minister promised that personal protective equipment will be provided for every health worker to treat coronavirus patients without endangering themselves.

Nigeria has recorded 1728 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the FCT, as of April 29. Only Cross River and Kogi are yet to record any cases.

307 people have recovered and been discharged, but 51 people have died.