The new adhesive called VinkoGit is a special glue used for joining PVC pipes, a key material in plumbing and construction. VinkoGit which is produced at the company’s factory located at KM51, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, is set to replace imported PVC glues in Nigeria, which are more commonplace.

CORMART’s General Manager, Dr. Johannes Flosbach, disclosed during the launch that, “VinkoGit is an absolute premium product in its category, and it is of a higher quality than most of its imported counterparts”.

He went on to state that CORMART intends to increase local production of many of its product offerings. He said, “We have a strategy to replace imported products with quality locally produced chemicals. We have a dedicated Research and Development department that continuously seeks to improve the quality of products by introducing better alternatives into the market”.

The Business Unit Head of CORMART’s Adhesives Department, Mr. Diwakar Thiruvalam, explained that customers like the quality of the new adhesive and sales have already exceeded expectations. He said, “We have partnered with the Plumbers Association of Nigeria and carried out trade sensitization programs across Nigeria, which have been very successful.”

About CORMART Nigeria Ltd.:

CORMART Nigeria Ltd. is one of the leading chemical and food raw materials companies in Nigeria, and a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate with a majority of its investments based in emerging markets.

Since its inception in 1981, it has been on the forefront of production, importation, stocking and distribution of chemicals and other raw materials across the paint, confectionaries, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, food and beverage industries. With cutting edge and cost effective products and solutions, CORMART represents the business interests of top Multinational Companies who wish to do business in Nigeria. CORMART is committed to continuous expansion of product lines to meet emerging market demands.

