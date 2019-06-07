Cormart Nigeria Ltd., one of the leading chemicals and food raw materials companies in Nigeria, recently commissioned a new caramel plant at its factory in KM 51, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The plant which has the capacity to produce 15 Metric Tonnes of caramel per day, will supply beverage, brewery and food industries with caramel as a colorant. The Executive Director of Cormart, Martin Middernacht, expressed great joy during the commissioning.

He said, “We are incredibly pleased to commission this plant. At Cormart, we strive to increase the local production of industrial raw materials rather than solely relying on importation. This plant helps us achieve this goal.”

The Plant Manager, Olakunle Atoki, explained that the plant will be producing a Class 3 Caramel, also known as Ammonia Caramel.

He said, “We will be producing the caramel with three basic ingredients: dextrose, water and ammonia. It is called Class 3 or ammonia caramel.”

Dr. Johannes Flosbach, the General Manager of Cormart, also indicated that there are plans for expansion as daily orders intensify.

“We are confident in our team and we are already considering expansions to meet up with our forecasted demand. The plant has a laboratory where in-process control and finished product analysis will be conducted. This ensures that we give our customers a premium product which combines higher quality and a lower price than most imported products”, he said.

About Cormart Nigeria Ltd

Cormart Nigeria Ltd. is one of the leading chemical and food raw materials companies in Nigeria. Since its inception in 1981, it has been on the forefront of production, importation, stocking and distribution of chemicals and other raw materials.It provides premium products and services across the paint, confectionaries, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, food and beverage industries.

With cutting edge and cost effective products and solutions, Cormart represents the business interests of top multinational companies who wish to do business in Nigeria. Cormart is committed to the continuous increase of local production and expansion of product lines to meet emerging market demands.

