The Mauripan Gold Instant Dry Yeast is well regarded worldwide as one of the best yeasts for bakers. It has a much longer shelf life than fresh yeast and no refrigeration is required. It is a fast acting yeast with results that provide good quality and increased quantity.

The Activa 10 Bread Improver is recognized for its consistent quality results, bread softness extender, improved freshness, dough tolerance and increased gas retention capacity.

Martin Middernacht, Executive Director, Cormart, expressed his delight about the partnership. He said, “Cormart is excited about this new partnership with AB Mauri. These products are targeted at bakers and confectionery makers in the Nigerian market. We are committed to supporting local production in Nigeria across all spheres.”

General Manager, Dr. Johannes Flosbach, explained that both companies are looking to leverage on each other’s strengths and abilities. “Cormart and AB Mauri look forward to many successful initiatives together. We will continue to deliver world-class quality solutions and services to help bakers become more efficient and profitable”, he said.

Felicia Onabanjo, Business Unit Head, Cormart - Food and Nutrition Department, explained that there is a need to fill the gap in bakers’ demand for high quality yeast.

“These products add to the portfolio that we already have. We will also provide technical support to all our customers to ensure they fully maximize the potentials of these products”, she said.

About Cormart Nigeria Ltd.:

Cormart Nigeria Ltd. is one of the leading chemical and food raw materials companies in Nigeria a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate with a majority of its investments based in emerging markets.

Since its inception in 1981, it has been at the forefront of production, importation, stocking and distribution of chemicals and other raw materials. It provides premium products and services across the paint, confectionaries, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, food and beverage industries. With cutting edge and cost effective products and solutions, Cormart represents the business interests of top multinational companies who wish to do business in Nigeria. Cormart is committed to the continuous increase of local production and expansion of product lines to meet emerging market demands.

