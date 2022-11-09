RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COP27: UK to invest £95m on climate finance for Nigeria

Ima Elijah

...The intervention will enhance output, adapt and build resilience, and protect and restore nature...

UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, made the pledge at the Conference of Parties (COP) 27 on Climate Change in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

About Propcom+: Propcom+ is a UK International Climate Finance (ICF) programme supporting the transformation of Nigeria’s rural economy.

Cleverly said the intervention will enhance output, adapt and build resilience, and protect and restore nature.

How many beneficiaries: At least 4 million Nigerians, including 2 million women, will be empowered to adjust to the effects of climate change while reducing emissions.

Cleverly explained that the programme will help address key barriers to sustainable agricultural development in the country.

“It will support climate-resilient agricultural policies, actions, and investments that deliver nutrition, increase productivity, protect and restore natural ecosystems”, he disclosed.

The investment will adopt practices such as heat and flood tolerant crop varieties and integrated soil fertility management.

About COP27: The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, or COP27, is the 27th United Nations Climate Change conference and is being held from 6 November until 18 November 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

