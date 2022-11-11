RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COP27: FG unveils ‘250k’ tree planting project against climate change

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government has launched a youth driven tree-planting project tagged ‘Project 250k’ to fight the impacts of climate change in the country.

COP27: FG unveils ‘250k’ tree planting project against climate change. [Twitter:TheNation]
COP27: FG unveils ‘250k’ tree planting project against climate change. [Twitter:TheNation]

Recommended articles

Dare at the sideline event tagged “Youth and Climate Change” said the project will involve engaging 250,000 youths to plant 250,000 trees across the country in the first phase of the project.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the event that the ministry was doing a lot to empower and get the vibrant Nigerian youths involved in the fight and awareness campaign about climate change.

”The project 250K is the Ministry of Youth Sports Development attempt to make sure that we bring onboard the youth of our country in the climate change action plan.

“This means we will be engaging 250, 000 youths across the country to plant 250,000 trees, then we can plant 50, 000.

“The goal is to make sure that we are not just planting the trees but the awareness is generated, they plant the trees and also become ambassadors for climate change,” Dare said.

He said that the ministry is working closely with the ministry of environment and other strategic implementation partners in a Public Private Partnership to ensure the project is privately funded.

The minister explained that the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) is also on board to advice on the best trees to be planted in different parts of the country.

He assured that details of the project will be made public as soon as the strategic engagements are completed.

NAN reports that the event tagged Nigerian ‘Youth and Climate Change: Harmonization of Nigerian Youth Climate Change efforts and Policy Development’ had officials from the Ministry of Environment, relevant agencies and youth groups.

The side event also provided platform for the ministry to build synergy with the various youth groups who have been working in silos, as the ministry seeks a comprehensive youth policy on climate change.

The COP 27 which began on Nov. 6 with world leaders and representatives from 198 countries and more than 30, 000 delegates will end on Nov. 18.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria records 52 political violence in 1 month - National security adviser

Nigeria records 52 political violence in 1 month - National security adviser

COP27: FG unveils ‘250k’ tree planting project against climate change

COP27: FG unveils ‘250k’ tree planting project against climate change

Buhari to inaugurate ₦21bn presidential VIP clinic before exit

Buhari to inaugurate ₦21bn presidential VIP clinic before exit

BREAKING: FG files new charge against Nnamdi Kanu

BREAKING: FG files new charge against Nnamdi Kanu

Abia: Court declares ex-Minister, Ogah, APC’s governorship candidate, sacks Emenike

Abia: Court declares ex-Minister, Ogah, APC’s governorship candidate, sacks Emenike

Tinubu has capacity to tackle Nigeria’s challenges – Plateau Senator

Tinubu has capacity to tackle Nigeria’s challenges – Plateau Senator

Counterfeit, substandard products, threat to health, economy – NAFDAC

Counterfeit, substandard products, threat to health, economy – NAFDAC

How a young Nigerian tackles learning problem among rural pupils with digital tools

How a young Nigerian tackles learning problem among rural pupils with digital tools

2023: PDP remains best alternative for Nigerians — PDP Chairman

2023: PDP remains best alternative for Nigerians — PDP Chairman

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

One of the vehicles attacked in Maiduguri . (@Topboychriss/Twitter)

Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodoke and Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila (SkyDaily)

ASUU vs FG: Why Federal Govt won’t pay lecturers full salaries