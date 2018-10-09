Pulse.ng logo
Herdsmen: Convert unused land to grazing routes – Tinubu tells FG

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Convert unused land to grazing routes for herdsmen – Tinubu tells FG play

APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

(Tolani Ali)

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has called on the Federal Government to convert unused land to grazing routes.

Tinubu said that the move will help curb the crisis between farmers and herdsmen.

The APC national leader said this at a symposium organised by The Nation and TV Continental, with the themed: Towards an Enduring Peace.

According to Vanguard, Tinubu, was represented by an Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Sunday Dare also said that the crisis was not political.

According to the APC leader, the crisis is as a result of scarcity of water.

He said  “The government must help herders gradually shift from their traditional nomadic existence to a more static lifestyle.  We have to face the reality that modernity is making the nomadic way counterproductive and inefficient.

“An acutely thirsty man remembers neither Bible nor Quran very well until his thirst is quenched. Dire need often pushes a man to behave as if bereft of compassion for a person in equally dire circumstance.

“No doubt the problem has exacerbated during the past decade. We must assume climate change plays a role.”

Herdsmen react

On his part, the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Abdullahi Bodejo called for herdsmen who were arrested in Benue state as a result of the anti-grazing law to be released.

He also said that the military should stop bombarding herdsmen communities.

“The recent anti-grazing laws enacted by some states should be suspended as the laws have become a recipe for conflicts.

“The immediate release from detention of hundreds of pastoralists languishing in jails without trial particularly those arrested in Benue on the pretext of violating anti-grazing laws,” he added.

It has nothing to do with Buhari

Also, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu who spoke at the event, supported Tinubu’s stand that the crisis is not political.

Ribadu said “the crisis had nothing to do with the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari was a Fulani man.”

The former EFCC boss said “People have continued to misunderstand what is going on. President Buhari has nothing to do with what is going on. In fact, the Fulani are even angry with him because they think he has abandoned them.

“They think he is listening to the others and that he meets people from Benue, Plateau and never gave them an audience.

“They are saying that he gave billions of naira to others as victims but has not given them anything. But the Buhari I know is just an honest man. He is not taking sides in this struggle, but he cannot change himself because he is a Fulani man or claim that he is no more a Fulani man because it has become an issue.”

“You can hardly see any nomadic Fulani man that is part of a state assembly or the National Assembly and they form about 15 to 20 million of the population and they are marginalised. They are not in any way benefiting from what is happening in the country today.

ALSO READ: Nigerian herdsmen don't carry guns - Buhari tells Donald Trump

“There has been only one attempt to address the problem and that was the nomadic education programme. Many of those who participated in the nomadic education programme are PhD holders today and those that are working are helping their communities. Other than that, I have not seen any effort geared towards solving their problem.”

Buhari had earlier blamed the crisis between herders and farmers on the late Libyan president, Muammar Gaddafi.

The President said the conflict got heated because Gaddafi's gunmen who escaped into Nigeria, started causing problems with their sophisticated weapons.

