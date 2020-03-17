Narkisi said this when the Senate Committee on Works, led by Sen. Adamu Aliero, inspected the ongoing dualisation of the Benin-Lokoja highway to ascertain the level of work done.

According to him, the section four of the road (Ehor-Benin) was awarded to the company in 2012 and expected to be completed in 2018, a period which had since lapsed .

“We have forwarded request for augmentation and extension of completion period to the headquarters for consideration and approval.

“Delay in the approval for augmentation has resulted in considerable waste of time in the work,” Narkisi said.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola inspects the Lokoja-Benin highway project. [autojosh]

Aliero, however, said the committee was impressed with the level of work done so far on the road.

”We are impressed with what we have seen; the contractor has been working in spite of being owed over N1.5 billion outstanding funds.

“We have asked him to continue because the work done is not commensurate with the advance payment received.

“We are very optimistic that government will source for fund to complete the project,” the committee chairman said.

Construction workers handling the Lokoja-Benin highway project. [autojosh]

He further said that dualisation of the road which started in 2012 was very important, even though its completion date had lapsed and the contractor had asked for extension of time.

”The ministry will grant additional two years so that within the period the road will be completed because it is a priority,” he said.

Aliero added that the committee had adequate provision in the 2020 budget and also funds from SUKUK bond for the project.