Contraceptives are safe for young people, says medical official

news

The use of all contraceptives as a method of birth control is safe for young people, Suzie Bako, a nurse with the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital has said.

Bako, who works at the family planning unit of the hospital, made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

She said that all young people could safely use any of the family planning methods to avoid unwanted pregnancy.

“There is no side effect for all. Instead of these young girls to go out and get unwanted pregnancy and abort it, they can opt for any of the methods.

“You notice that sometimes in the cause of the abortion, especially when they patronise quacks, they end up losing their lives.

“It is best for them to do family planning. It will reduce mortality rate among women.

“They can stop using whichever method they use whenever they are ready to get pregnant,’’ she said.

Bako, however, said that family planning might or might not cause weight gain as it depends on the body system.

Reacting, a female student, who spoke in confidence said, “I am not ashamed doing family planning. I am not married and do not want to be put in a family way by anybody.

“I have been on one of the methods for more than five years now and it has been working for me’’.

Another unmarried student, who craved anonymity said that using contraceptives is what young people are doing these days to avoid unwanted pregnancy.