Continuity in policy, success story of Buhari’s govt – BPSR D-G

According to Arabi, the continuity in policy implementation is key to the attainment of any government objectives and goals, helps to avoid policy somersault.

He said that the Buhari administration had been consistent in its implementation of good policies developed by past governments in the country since it came into power in 2015.

Arabi listed some of the policies to include the Single Treasury Account (STA), Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), digitisation of public service and Bank Verification Number (BVN), among others.

“The first thing that this government did was to accelerate the digital transformation of public financial management through IPPIS for management of payroll data of officers.

“By the time this government came, not all the agencies were on board on this initiative because of resistance and up till now, we have a segment of the public servants who are still resisting to join the IPPIS.“

He noted that the introduction of STA by the present government was a bit difficult for Nigerians to accept at initial stage of implementation but the president insisted on its implementation since the policy was already on ground.

“You remember after the announcement on STA had been made, a lot of people were crying, how is it possible, I am in Aba and everyday, billions of naira exchange hands among customers.

“And now, you are saying everything that we are doing must be done electronically, must be done online, things were just upside down initially,” he noted.

Arabi said that the continuity in the implementation of the laid down policies had helped in curtailing the rate of criminality and corruption in the country.

Arabi said BPSR had initiated the National Strategy on Public Service Reforms, which served as the coordinating mechanism and driver of every other reform in the public service.