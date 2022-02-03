RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Consumer Consumer uncovers adulterated cooking oil production spot in Kano

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KSCPC) says it has uncovered a place where adulterated cooking oil is being produced.

Consumer Consumer uncovers adulterated cooking oil production spot in Kano
Consumer Consumer uncovers adulterated cooking oil production spot in Kano

The discovery of the illicit activity was part of the commission’s efforts to protect the people from using unwholesome, fake and adulterated products.

Recommended articles

The Managing Director of the Council, Rtd Gen. Idris Bello-Dambazau, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen by the Council’s spokesman, Mr Musbahu Yakasai, in Kano on Wednesday.

Bello-Dambazau, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Quality Assurance, Hon. Sale Muhammad, led a team of inspection to the place at Dakata Rinji, Nasarawa Local Government, in Kano metropolis.

According to him, the said cooking oil refining is near a huge refuse collection center.

He explained that the place was unhygienic and dangerous to the health of the people.

KSCPC is not meant to downgrade or destabilise someone’s business, but to make some corrections.

”This will improve their trades and for the consumers to buy standard products,” the MD, said.

Also speaking, the Director, Quality Assurance of the council, Dr Tijjani Jafaru, noted that the council received an information on Wednesday about the place where a team of instructors immediately visited the area.

He called on the people of the state to continue supporting KSCPC to achieve its set objectives.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC urges youths to expose economic, financial crimes and get paid

EFCC urges youths to expose economic, financial crimes and get paid

Consumer Consumer uncovers adulterated cooking oil production spot in Kano

Consumer Consumer uncovers adulterated cooking oil production spot in Kano

#EndSARs Protest: Senate tasks FG on holistic reform of Police Force

#EndSARs Protest: Senate tasks FG on holistic reform of Police Force

Coups d’etat: Osinbajo leaves for ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Accra

Coups d’etat: Osinbajo leaves for ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Accra

Okomu Oil company suspends operations over terrorists attack in Edo

Okomu Oil company suspends operations over terrorists attack in Edo

Sanwo-Olu signs bills for additional 2 universities in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu signs bills for additional 2 universities in Lagos

PSC, Police Force agree to jointly conduct 2021 recruitment screening

PSC, Police Force agree to jointly conduct 2021 recruitment screening

Lagos govt to divert traffic for Shonekan's burial on Friday

Lagos govt to divert traffic for Shonekan's burial on Friday

Nigeria records 65 additional COVID-19 infections

Nigeria records 65 additional COVID-19 infections

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

JAMB