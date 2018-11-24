news

Many construction workers are feared trapped in a 7-storey building that collapsed in Port Harcourt Friday evening, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

NAN reports that several construction workers were at the site when the building, located at Woji Road in the Government Reserved Area (GRA), of the city, collapsed.

An eye witness account indicated that the building “just collapsed on the busy workers”.

Mr Nnamdi Omoni, Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Rivers, who confirmed the incident, described it as “unfortunate”.

“As we speak, I cannot state the number of casualties; rescue operation is already ongoing.

“We are doing our best to save as much lives as possible,” he said.

When contacted, Mr Martins Ejike, South-South Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said that the agency’s officers were participating in the rescue operations.

“The only thing I can tell you now is that NEMA personnel are part of the rescue team,” he said.