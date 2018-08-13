Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Constitutional amendments will not solve Nigeria’s problems– Prof Mato

Restructuring Constitutional amendments will not solve Nigeria’s problems – Prof.

Mato made the assertion in a lead paper he presented at a conference with the theme, “Restructuring and Federalism in Nigeria”, organised by Department of History, Kaduna State University.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari says he's working because of God, Nigeria and you play

Buhari has said all the activities of his administration is because of God, Nigeria and you - every citizen of Nigeria.

(Twitter/Garba Shehu)

Prof Kabiru Mato, Kaduna State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said in Kaduna on Monday that only genuine change of attitude to one another would solve Nigeria’s problems not any form of constitutional amendment.

Mato made the assertion in a lead paper he presented at a conference with the theme, “Restructuring and Federalism in Nigeria”, organised by Department of History, Kaduna State University.

Mato, a Professor of Political Science, said that Nigerians must change their attitude to one another, to governance and in their relationships at all times for any positive impact to be made in transforming the country.

“Nigerians must change their attitude towards one another for the good of the nation. No amount of constitutional change would guarantee the needed peace in the country except Nigerians embrace peace and accept one another as equal member of the union.

According to him, good attitude towards one another is the foundation for the needed nationalism in the journey towards building a strong united nation.

“But due to bad attitude, the country is bedevilled by corruption, religious and ethnic sentiment, and all forms of social ills which open the roof for numerous challenges,”  the professor said.

Mato, however, supported the devolution of power to federating units, stressing that states and local governments deserve to get “more funds, more responsibilities and more power because they are closer to the people.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, represented by his Deputy, Barnabas Bala-Bantex, said that Nigeria would thrive as a federation only when more powers are given to states.

El-Rufai argued that the current pressure for reform was because what Nigerians anticipated from the federal structure was unattainable.

He called for the adjustment of the revenue sharing formula to allocate more funds to states and local governments, to fast tract development at grassroots.

Earlier, Head of the History Department of the university, Dr Terhemba Wuam, pointed out that since 1960, various attempts at restructuring the country have not been fully successful.

He recalled that the restructuring had cut across several areas including political, administration, fiscal, economic, education and socio-ethical, and security system of the country.

According to him, the restructuring was often made in response to the vociferous cries of marginalisation by various segment of the country.

It however appears that these attempt have not succeeded in either resolving all the nation’s challenges or those of any ethic group hence the renewed call for restructuring.

“The conference is therefore, organised for participants to look at the issue and guide Nigerians and those in authority on the best way forward.”

The Vice Chancellor of KASU, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, commended the department for organising the conference “to interrogate the issues that pollute the political landscape.”

Tanko, who was represented by Prof Abdullahi Ashafa, Vice Chancellor Academic, pointed out that partisan and interest groups are using the issues of restructuring and true federalism to create unnecessary tension as 2019 general election approaches.

He said that the coming together of academicians as patriotic segment of non-partisan experts to discuss the issues would provide a fruitful direction for the country.

According to him, restructuring and devolution of power “would certainly not provide all answers to our national development challenges.

“What we need is to restructure our mindset to reflect being true Nigerians in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s call that change must begin with us.

“I am in support of the idea of restricting, but only if it would make the federating units self-sustaining to be able to develop critical infrastructure and amenities.

“If the federating units can undertake development projects with minimal or no interference from the federal government.” 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Soyinka Nobel Laureate says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sexbullet
2 Oshiomhole APC chairman wants Buhari to recover $16bn reportedly spent...bullet
3 Lawal Daura Why former DSS boss reportedly disliked EFCC boss, Magubullet

Related Articles

Amaechi "Nigerians don't hold us accountable," Minister says
National Politics APC lawmakers urge PDP to push for NASS reconvening
Tambuwal Sokoto Governor officially dumps APC for PDP
Saraki 5 Reasons why the Senate President dumped APC for PDP
Saraki Senate President says PDP has learnt more from its defeat than the APC
Tambuwal Sokoto Governor explains why he left APC
Saraki Read what Senate President said about APC after he dumped the party
Ahmed Makarfi I’ll rather quit politics than leave PDP for any other party
True Federalism Implement APC report on restructuring, Soludo tells FG
APDA Political party, N-ADC merge, become Advanced Republicans

Local

The Presidency has described the outcomes of last Saturday’s polls in Bauchi, Katsina and Kogi states, where candidates of All Progressives Congress emerged winners of the bye-elections, as signs of electoral victory for Buhari/Osinbajo ticket in 2019.
By-Election Results Outcome represent vote of confidence on Buhari, Osinbajo ticket in 2019 – Presidency
More deaths have been reported from cholera outbreak in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, as government officials kept mum on the situation.
Cholera More deaths recorded in Kano as govt officials keep mum
The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that no weapon or money was found in the home of its former Director-General, Lawal Daura.
Lawal Daura DSS says no weapon, money was found in ex DSS boss’ home
Misau to Ojudu: You should be ashamed of indicting President Buhari
Misau to Ojudu You should be ashamed of indicting President Buhari