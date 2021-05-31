Constitution review: Reps suspend zonal public hearing in Imo

Wase said that the committee regretted any inconveniences the suspension might have caused all invited guests, stakeholders and the general public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspension may not be unconnected with the recent insecurity in Imo state which claimed the life of Mr Ahmed Gulak, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, reportedly killed by unknown gun men in Owerri on May 30, on his way to the Airport, according to the police.