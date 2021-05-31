RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Constitution review: Reps suspend zonal public hearing in Imo

The House of Representatives’ special committee on constitution review has suspended its zonal public hearing slated for Imo and Abia States, on June 1 and 2, until further notice.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and his Deputy, Hon. Idris Wase [Twitter/@HonAhmedWase]
Rep. Ahmed Idris Wase, the Chairman, House Special Committee on Constitution Review, said this in a statement issued on Sunday, in Abuja.

Wase said that the committee regretted any inconveniences the suspension might have caused all invited guests, stakeholders and the general public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspension may not be unconnected with the recent insecurity in Imo state which claimed the life of Mr Ahmed Gulak, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, reportedly killed by unknown gun men in Owerri on May 30, on his way to the Airport, according to the police.

The zonal constitution review was scheduled to take place in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

