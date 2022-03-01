RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Constitution Amendment: Senate begins electronic voting on 68 amendment bills

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate on Tuesday at plenary began the electronic voting to 68 alterations bills on the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Senate (PremiumTimesNG)
Senate (PremiumTimesNG)

The electronic voting on the bills followed the presentation of the report of the Committee on Review of 1999 Constitution by the Chairman, Sen.Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta).

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 73 senators are required to vote” Yes” to allow for a passage by the Senate on any of the alteration bills.(NAN)

Details later…

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Again, Buhari asks National Assembly to amend Electoral Act

Again, Buhari asks National Assembly to amend Electoral Act

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sanctions may not deter Putin – Don

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sanctions may not deter Putin – Don

Constitution Amendment: Senate begins electronic voting on 68 amendment bills

Constitution Amendment: Senate begins electronic voting on 68 amendment bills

Omoyele Sowore joins 2023 presidential race

Omoyele Sowore joins 2023 presidential race

President Zelenskyy is inexperienced - S/ Korean ruling party presidential candidate

President Zelenskyy is inexperienced - S/ Korean ruling party presidential candidate

Russia-Ukraine war: Implications for African development

Russia-Ukraine war: Implications for African development

Peace talk between Russia and Ukraine results in heavier airstrikes

Peace talk between Russia and Ukraine results in "heavier airstrikes"

NCDC says COVID-19 killed over 3,000 Nigerians in 2 years

NCDC says COVID-19 killed over 3,000 Nigerians in 2 years

NYSC warns corps members against cultism

NYSC warns corps members against cultism

Trending

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea.

'Have you killed him?', IPOB wants to know why DSS shields Nnamdi Kanu from his lawyers

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja