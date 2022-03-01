The electronic voting on the bills followed the presentation of the report of the Committee on Review of 1999 Constitution by the Chairman, Sen.Ovie Omo-Agege (APC-Delta).
Constitution Amendment: Senate begins electronic voting on 68 amendment bills
The Senate on Tuesday at plenary began the electronic voting to 68 alterations bills on the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 73 senators are required to vote” Yes” to allow for a passage by the Senate on any of the alteration bills.(NAN)
Details later…
