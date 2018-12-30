Oladele said that the advice was necessary during this festive period because motorists were always in hurry to get to their destinations.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

The sector commander implored motorists to drive cautiously, particularly at the construction zones, to stay alive before, during and after the yuletide.

“Although most of the diversions along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway had been removed to ease the gridlock for motorists during festive season, works are still going on in those construction zones,” he said.

He added that there would be increased vehicular movements and heavy traffic across the state because of those travelling for the festivities.

He also enjoined motorists to use their day time running lights due to poor visibility common in the mornings and evenings, to prevent unnecessary loss of lives and property.

Oladele, however, advised motorists to call toll free number of 122 in case of emergency or crashes on the roads.