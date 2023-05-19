BREAKING: Conjoined Nigerian twins successfuly separated in Saudi Arabia
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia covered all the expenses for this complex procedure.
This was announced in a tweet by Garba Shehu, the Official Spokesperson to President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.
He said, "the operation has finally ended and the twins have been separated successful. Alhamdulillah."
On November 9, 2022, the King of Saudi Arabia approved the transportation of the twins and their parents for separation surgery.
An expert team of surgeons, medical professionals, and support staff closely monitored and documented this significant event.
