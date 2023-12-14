Congratulations to MTF Academy Class of 2023!

It undoubtedly has been an intense one year of the graduates honing their skills in screenwriting, editing, production, directing, the business of filmmaking and gaining hands-on experience through immersions on various TV and film projects.

Africa’s creative industries are custodians of the continent’s cultural heritage and as Africa’s most-loved storyteller, MultiChoice has stayed committed to investing in African talent through initiatives such as the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF).

Like previous cohorts, the skills of the Class of 2023 shined during the programme. The students completed an intensive 3-week online New York Film Academy (NYFA) course on the production of documentaries, music videos and TV commercials, which exposed them to global networks.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also produced two short films for Zee World as well as other short films which have been selected into film festivals such as the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and the Africa International Human Rights Film Festival (AIHRIFF).

Finally, they produced two feature films as their final projects, which will be broadcast on Africa Magic channels on DStv, GOtv and on Showmax - a testament to the success and practicality of the programme.

The Class of 2023’s top three graduates received internships in recognition of their exceptional work and achievements. Segun Elvis Damptey from Ghana was awarded a two-week internship at a local film and TV production in South Africa; Abdulazziz Attah from Nigeria was awarded a two-week Bollywood internship with Zee World; and Samuel Ogundeyi from Nigeria was awarded an eight-week scholarship to the New York Film Academy (NYFA).

As graduates, the Class of 2023 now join the illustrious MTF alumni network and will be connected to industry professionals from across the continent through the relaunched MTF Portal - www.multichoicetalentfactory.com - an interactive Pan-African platform for African film creatives to showcase talent and network within and beyond Africa.

Beyond thoroughly equipping Africa’s finest content creators, MultiChoice Talent Factory plays the critical role of being a talent pipeline for the African creative industry. “This is a proud moment for everyone involved in ensuring that the students successfully became graduates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MTF Academy is now acknowledged as a great path to a career in the African entertainment industry. It functions as a production line for talent and creativity, producing passionate, motivated young people with the exact set of skills that our sector needs to produce high-quality African content for African audiences,” CEO of West Africa MultiChoice, John Ugbe, said while highlighting MTF's contribution to the creative industry.

Speaking further, “MTF is a collaborative platform for our sector to develop talent,” says Ugbe. “It is helping to build the future of West Africa’s film and TV industry. We thank all our partners, stakeholders and collaborators for coming together to grow local skills in our industry. It is a positive investment in Africa’s future.”

The continued success of the MTF initiative since its start in 2018, is rooted in its partnership with the prestigious Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) as well as with internationally acclaimed organisations such as Henley Business School, Zee World and the New York Film Academy (NYFA).

Today, the graduates not only earn a certificate in film and TV production from the MultiChoice Talent Factory and the Pan-Atlantic University, they also walk away with an equally illustrious qualification from the prestigious New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA).

Speaking on the journey this past year, the elated Academy Director, Atinuke Babatunde says “It is wonderful to see the growth our graduates have attained in just one year. Out of the thousands of passionate filmmakers who applied in 2022, they were selected for the one-year life changing scholarship and came with a burning desire to learn.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are happy that the MTF has not only fanned their fire but has equipped them with world-class learning and a thriving community of passionate filmmakers through the MultiChoice Talent Factory Alumni, who will stimulate their growth to even greater heights”

Congratulations to the Class of 2023 who are now alumni of the exceptional MTF Academy programme. The future of Africa’s creative industries looks bright!

_---_