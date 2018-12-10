Completion of Zik Mausoleum not to gain Igbo favour - Fashola

news

The Minister of Works, Housing, and Power, Babatunde Fashola, has debunked rumours making rounds that the completion of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Mausoluem by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was to gain political favour from the Igbos.

During an inspection visit to the Mausoleum in Onitsha, Anambra State on Monday, December 10, 2018, the minister said the current administration decided to work on the mausoleum as a mark of honour to the late sage after successive administrations had abandoned the project.

He said, "This is the fourth time I have visited this project since 2016. Why didn’t you accuse us then that we were playing politics with it?

"Now that we have completed the project, you are saying it's politics. Well, if that is politics, it's development politics and I think I like that type of politics."

Fashola, however, could not state what it cost the government to complete the mausoleum.

The Zik Mausoleum otherwise known as the Zik's place was started in 1997 in honour of the first president of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.