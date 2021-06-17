RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Complete projects or refund payments -Kaduna govt warns contractors

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has urged contractors in the state to ensure that projects awarded to them are completed.

Governor Nasiru El Rufai and the Kaduna State House of Assembly Speaker, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani. [Twitter/@GovKaduna]
Governor Nasiru El Rufai and the newly elected Kaduna State House of Assembly Speaker, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani. [Twitter/@GovKaduna] Pulse Nigeria

Its Speaker, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani said on Wednesday that the decision followed the house committee report on public accounts for 2019 which indicted some contractors.

He said that the report indicted some contractors over failure to implement projects after receiving payments.

“They should all ensure that such projects are implemented, else they will be made to refund the monies received from the state government,” he said.

Zailani stated that the non-implementation of projects by contractors was negatively impacting on the development plans of the state government.

“Projects such as rural roads, drainage systems and rural electrification have direct bearing on the people’s well-being and development.

“We cannot fold our arms and watch defaulting contractors, they have to implement the projects they have been paid to handle,” he said.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the sitting, Mr Samuel Ubankato, Chairman of the committee, described the non-implementation of projects by contractors as `anti-development’.

“Contractors that collected money for projects should implement such projects or refund the money they collected.

“The law is clear on this, we shall allow the law to take its course, contracts should be implemented for the peoples’ benefit,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the house thereafter, adjourned its sitting to July 13.

