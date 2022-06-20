RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Commuters stranded as fuel scarcity hits Lagos

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The fuel scarcity experienced by Lagosians today led to the non-availability of commercial vehicles, a development that left many people stranded on their ways to work.

Commuters stranded as fuel scarcity hits Lagos
Commuters stranded as fuel scarcity hits Lagos

Commuters in the early hours of Monday, June 20, 2022, were stranded in Lagos, as fuel scarcity hit the state.

Recommended articles

People who were heading out at major bus-stops around Berger, and Ogba areas of the state, resorted to trekking as commercial buses were unavailable to take them to their destinations.

I don’t know why they are making life hard for us in this country. Any small thing, the drivers have doubled the price. Our politicians will not address this problem now, they are only interested in the elections,” a commuter, identified as Sola Badmus, said as she lamented.

My brother, I’m just tired of this country, they want to cut short our lives,” another commuter who doesn’t want to be mentioned in this report corroborated Badmus’ experience today.

The commercial drivers, however, blamed the fuel scarcity for reasons why most of them didn’t work.

Accusing filling stations for hoarding fuel, a driver who identified himself as Babalola stated that drivers cannot be blamed for not working, querying where they would buy petrol from.

Ha, you people don’t know anything, there is no fuel. We are not the cause.

“They are not selling fuel. Some of them have the fuel in their stations, but they chose not to sell it. The policies of the government affect everybody, don’t blame the drivers. Whatever they do at the top affects the middle and lower classes,” he added.

Prior to today, fuel scarcity had been building up in some parts of the country, including Nasarawa and Abuja.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ekiti Governor-elect, Oyebanji, breaks silence on vote-buying allegations

Ekiti Governor-elect, Oyebanji, breaks silence on vote-buying allegations

How sanctioned Russia has become China’s main source of oil [Pulse Explainer]

How sanctioned Russia has become China’s main source of oil [Pulse Explainer]

Commuters stranded as fuel scarcity hits Lagos

Commuters stranded as fuel scarcity hits Lagos

NDLEA arrests 297 suspects, intercepts 3,107.786 kg of drugs in Adamawa

NDLEA arrests 297 suspects, intercepts 3,107.786 kg of drugs in Adamawa

FG renews commitment to complete Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Highway

FG renews commitment to complete Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Highway

FG releases results of 2022 Common Entrance Examination

FG releases results of 2022 Common Entrance Examination

2023 elections: I will work for PDP though I lost primary elections — Plateau PDP chieftain

2023 elections: I will work for PDP though I lost primary elections — Plateau PDP chieftain

Why FG needs to diversify to renewable energy – Expert

Why FG needs to diversify to renewable energy – Expert

There is only one way Lawan can return to Senate - INEC

There is only one way Lawan can return to Senate - INEC

Trending

FG moves to take over 4 state-owned airports

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika

There’re so many terrible people around Buhari, says Amechi

Buhari-13

5 dead as IPOB engages in shootout with gunmen in Anambra

5 dead as IPOB engages in shootout with gunmen in Anambra. [crucible]

3 reasons Father Mbaka does not want Peter Obi to become president

Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.