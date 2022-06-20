Commuters stranded as fuel scarcity hits Lagos

People who were heading out at major bus-stops around Berger, and Ogba areas of the state, resorted to trekking as commercial buses were unavailable to take them to their destinations.

“I don’t know why they are making life hard for us in this country. Any small thing, the drivers have doubled the price. Our politicians will not address this problem now, they are only interested in the elections,” a commuter, identified as Sola Badmus, said as she lamented.

“My brother, I’m just tired of this country, they want to cut short our lives,” another commuter who doesn’t want to be mentioned in this report corroborated Badmus’ experience today.

The commercial drivers, however, blamed the fuel scarcity for reasons why most of them didn’t work.

Accusing filling stations for hoarding fuel, a driver who identified himself as Babalola stated that drivers cannot be blamed for not working, querying where they would buy petrol from.

“Ha, you people don’t know anything, there is no fuel. We are not the cause.

“They are not selling fuel. Some of them have the fuel in their stations, but they chose not to sell it. The policies of the government affect everybody, don’t blame the drivers. Whatever they do at the top affects the middle and lower classes,” he added.