Community begs Benue senator to rework poorly executed road project

The appeal is contained in a communique signed by its National President, David Egiri, at the end of the emergency meeting held at Obi LGA and issued to newsmen on Sunday.

In the communique, the association commended the Distinguished Senator, representing Benue South, for listing the Road as a constituency project to put an end to the perennial suffering being experienced by the community as a result of flooding.

The association, however, expressed the fear as the rainy season is approaching, saying that there would be an increase in flooding, citing the quality of work executed by Global W& S Treatment Chemical Nig. Ltd, the contractor.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that the contractor did not do a quality job when filling up the road with laterite and culverts were not constructed where necessary to contain excess water during the rainy season.

It also noted that the work on the drainages was abruptly abandoned by the contractor, saying that the contractor earlier brought ordinary blocks for the construction of drains in the waterlogged area instead of concrete.

It further said that the work was a wasted effort as both humans and vehicles found it difficult to access the road during the rainy season.

“Our delegation of at least three persons from the community will visit Senator Abba Moro to firstly convene our appreciation to him, then our fears and complaints over the way the project was executed.

“Because flooding is eminent on this road if nothing is done to correct this work, the road will be washed away by flood, thereby making it impassable based on our experience over the years,” the communique read in parts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group, therefore, appealed to the Senator, who is also the facilitator of the project, to direct the contractor to rework the road to make it passable during the rainy season.

It further appealed to Senator Moro to extend the grading and laying of laterite on the road to the Odiapa community, which is two kilometres away from River Obi to put an end to the perennial suffering of the people.