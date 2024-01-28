ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Community begs Benue senator to rework poorly executed road project

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group appealed to the Senator, who is also the facilitator of the project, to direct the contractor to rework the road to make it passable during the rainy season.

Senator Abba Moro
Senator Abba Moro

Recommended articles

The appeal is contained in a communique signed by its National President, David Egiri, at the end of the emergency meeting held at Obi LGA and issued to newsmen on Sunday.

In the communique, the association commended the Distinguished Senator, representing Benue South, for listing the Road as a constituency project to put an end to the perennial suffering being experienced by the community as a result of flooding.

The association, however, expressed the fear as the rainy season is approaching, saying that there would be an increase in flooding, citing the quality of work executed by Global W& S Treatment Chemical Nig. Ltd, the contractor.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that the contractor did not do a quality job when filling up the road with laterite and culverts were not constructed where necessary to contain excess water during the rainy season.

It also noted that the work on the drainages was abruptly abandoned by the contractor, saying that the contractor earlier brought ordinary blocks for the construction of drains in the waterlogged area instead of concrete.

It further said that the work was a wasted effort as both humans and vehicles found it difficult to access the road during the rainy season.

“Our delegation of at least three persons from the community will visit Senator Abba Moro to firstly convene our appreciation to him, then our fears and complaints over the way the project was executed.

“Because flooding is eminent on this road if nothing is done to correct this work, the road will be washed away by flood, thereby making it impassable based on our experience over the years,” the communique read in parts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group, therefore, appealed to the Senator, who is also the facilitator of the project, to direct the contractor to rework the road to make it passable during the rainy season.

It further appealed to Senator Moro to extend the grading and laying of laterite on the road to the Odiapa community, which is two kilometres away from River Obi to put an end to the perennial suffering of the people.

The communique also thanked Andy Gabriel, Senior legislative aide to the former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, for facilitating the construction of the River Obi Bridge through Sustainable Development Goals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Police identify officers who asked motorist for tinted glass permit

Lagos Police identify officers who asked motorist for tinted glass permit

Brazil returnee excretes 60 wraps of cocaine after at Lagos airport

Brazil returnee excretes 60 wraps of cocaine after at Lagos airport

Air chief meets victims of accidental air strike in Nasarawa

Air chief meets victims of accidental air strike in Nasarawa

Police hail APC for conducting peaceful stakeholders meeting in Kano

Police hail APC for conducting peaceful stakeholders meeting in Kano

Lagos partners Chinese govt to conduct free eye surgery for children

Lagos partners Chinese govt to conduct free eye surgery for children

NNPP holds talk with 15th richest man in Africa for 2027 presidency

NNPP holds talk with 15th richest man in Africa for 2027 presidency

Cross River govt admits ceding property to private individual in error

Cross River govt admits ceding property to private individual in error

Lack of commitment to good governance is a brand of corruption – Gov Zulum

Lack of commitment to good governance is a brand of corruption – Gov Zulum

NDLEA intercepts 599,900 tramadol pills from Pakistan

NDLEA intercepts 599,900 tramadol pills from Pakistan

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola [IndependentNG]

Aregbesola begs Nigerians not to give up on democracy

8 leading UK boarding schools return to Abuja [theredpen]

8 leading UK boarding schools return to Abuja

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa [Shutterstock]

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa