Commissioner, LG boss laud APC Lagos governorship primary

news

Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday hailed the party’s adoption of direct primary for its gubernatorial election in the state.

The chieftains spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the APC Secretariat in Agbado Oke-Odo after the party primary between Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode and his challenger, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Mr Augustine Arogundade, Chairman, Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Authority, said it was a victory for democracy.

Arogundade said: “This is the best system to elect a leader in a democracy.

“Some politicians have been so embedded in autocratic governance, not realising that the power to elect them resides with the people and these people are the owners of the government.

“If everybody participated in the election of their leader, then everybody will have a say if that leader is doing contrary to their welfare.”

The council boss said it was a lesson for all political leaders that they should always strive to carry the people along in their programmes and run an all inclusive government.

Also, Mrs Uzamat Yusuf, Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, said the primary was conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Yusuf said: “It has been too wonderful. Everything has been peaceful. Party members are here to exercise their rights to get the best person that will be our next governor in Lagos State by the special grace of God under the umbrella of our great party, the APC.

“Everybody here is happy to be a part of the election. This is the best option because every member of the party is given the opportunity to join in the selection of the right candidate and not based on imposition.

“So, this is the party of the people and this is the way to go. I am totally in support of this process.”

NAN reports that the APC faithful had trooped to the secretariat as early as 7 a.m to vote for their party’s flag bearer with their membership cards.

They were screened by security operatives comprising of officers of the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps before being admitted into the venue.

NAN correspondent who visited the Mushin area reports that voting started at about 11:30a.m. while the two aspirants agents were present at the wards visited

The party’s Electoral Officer for Ward G2, Mr Dawodu Olatunji, explained that the accreditation across the wards in Mushin was delayed as a result of low turnout of party members.

Olatunji, while addressing party members before the accreditation began in the ward, advised them to conduct themselves in order to have a hitch free exercise.

“We have two candidates for this election, and we are to conduct this election without violence or disturbance. Let us remember that we are from the same party.

“We will like your total cooperation as we do this work, let it be convenient for us so we can leave this place and return to our various places of work because most of us will still be heading to our various business ventures.

“We will not allow any intimidation, we will not allow canvassing for aspirant at this venue or any form of riot and that is why we are appealing to us so the exercise can be conducted smoothly.

“We also have instructions from the state that we should accept the party card or slip that indicate you are an APC member which must be presented before us,’’ he said.

Reacting to the development, the House of Assembly member Representing Mushin Constituency II, Hon. Olayiwola Olawale, advised party faithful members to come out en masse to perform their civic duty.

Olawale told NAN at his ward G2 that party members were expected to participate at the party’s primary elections across the state.

“I want our party members to know that this is another opportunity for them to elect their candidate that will contest under the APC platform for the forthcoming 2019 election.

“They should vote for aspirants that have the vision of the party to deliver the dividend of democracy to their constituency.

“This is especially in the area of provision of basic health facility, basic education infrastructure, youth empowerment, just to mention a few,’’ he said.