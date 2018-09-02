Pulse.ng logo
Commissioner calls for action to stop incidents of baby abandonment

Abandoned baby at an uncompleted building in Edo State (Illustrative) play

Abandoned baby at an uncompleted building in Edo State (Illustrative)

Hajiya Toibat Ahmed, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Kwara, has called for immediate action to stem the incidence of child abandonment in the state.

Ahmed made the call in Ilorin on Sunday, during a visit to the Kwara Teaching Hospital.

The Commissoner was in the hospital to visit an abandoned baby.

She also called for effective family planning to stop unwanted pregnancy and child abandonment in the state.

Ahmed said the baby was abandoned for three days, behind ‘ F ‘ Division , Tanke, and was taken to the Ministry of Women Affairs by a police officer.

“The ministry took the baby to the general hospital for proper medical care and  the state government will foot the bill.

“After the medical check, the baby will be transfered to state Children Rehabilitation Centre,” she said.

Ahmed, commended the state government, for been pragmatic for providing the funds for the child.

She expressed dismay over the rate at which child abandonment increases on daily basis in the state.

Ahmed again reiterated her call for proper family planning, which she said would be the solution to the “ugly practice”.

