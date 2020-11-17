NBC Director-General, Mr Adamu Adaji, made the appeal in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adaji said that the commission and its Niger republic counterpart had already conducted a joint sensitisation campaign in those communities to create awareness on the impending field work.

He explained that the six-day campaign was carried out at Ilela, Kadadi and Kongolam in Sokoto and Katsina states and in Birnin Konni, Dan Tudun Mozage and Mai Mujiya in Niger.

Adaji also urged the residents of the boundary communities to support the exercise.

“The idea behind the demarcation was not to cause division as sometimes erroneously perceived in some quarters but rather it is for government to be able to determine the actual space which it has sovereignty and thus fast tract development process in the border communities.

“It is very crucial to protect the lives of the field workers and support them throughout the duration of the demarcation because government’s developmental efforts may not be fully realized if the conducive work environment is not in place.

“Therefore, I urge the local populace to take personal responsibility and resist the temptation to destroy and vandalize government property; it is for their own benefits.

“I want to commend the various community leaders and other critical stakeholders in their roles of fostering peace and unity amongst the various communities thereby contributing to deepening democracy despite living in different countries.

“I urge the people to continue to live in peace; the demarcation will not in any way impede on the existing interpersonal and bilateral relationship between both countries,’’ Adaji assured.