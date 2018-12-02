Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Commission approves promotion of 239 senior police officers

Commission approves promotion of 239 senior police officers

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said the officers included two Commissioners of Police promoted to Assistant Inspectors General of Police, and 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police elevated to Deputy Commissioners of Police.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police Service Commission lauds Buhari’s commitment over welfare of police officers play Commission approves promotion of 239 senior police officers (Illustration) (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Sunday in Abuja, said it had approved the promotion of 239 senior police officers.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said the officers included two Commissioners of Police promoted to Assistant Inspectors General of Police, and 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police elevated to Deputy Commissioners of Police.

Ani said that 12 Superintendent of Police were also promoted to Chief Superintendent of Police,  and 76 Deputy Superintendent of Police to Superintendent of Police.

Others he said were 139 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) promoted to the rank of Deputy of Superintendent of Police.

The spokesman said the commission also ratified the promotion of 7,981 to the next rank of ASP.

He said the officers were  products of the last Departmental Selection Board.

Ani said the promotions were part of the decisions taken at the second plenary of the commission held at the Police Academy in Wudil, Kano state.

He said the approval and ratification of have been conveyed to the Inspector-General of police for implementation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Atiku 'gets' US visa after 13-years, jets out of Nigeriabullet
2 EFCC catches Lebanese man with $2m at Abuja airportbullet
3 Nigeria Police Force asks passionate youths to apply for...bullet

Related Articles

Police begin recruitment of 10,000 personnel
Wike vows 'illegal militia training camp' shut down by Army will continue operation
Group hails Buhari for increasing police salaries
This is what Buhari told military chiefs after killing of 100 soldiers
Police Service Commission lauds Buhari’s commitment over welfare of police officers
Buhari approves enhanced salary structure for Nigerian police force
9 dead in suspected IS attack in Libya
Finance Trump's pushback against China is catching on globally as European negotiator declares an end to the region's 'naivety'
Atiku explains how he'll fight corruption better than Buhari if elected President

Local

Boko Haram: I-G deploys additional 2,000 personnel to North East
Hassan Bello
Nigeria losses $9.1bn freight revenue to foreign ships yearly — council boss
Lagos Speaker, Obasa congratulates Oyetola ahead of inauguration as Osun Gov
Nigeria, Yoruba nation will miss Fasehun, says Lagos Speaker
Buhari reacts to claims that he is a clone
Buhari reacts to claims that he is a clone
X
Advertisement