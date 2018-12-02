Commission approves promotion of 239 senior police officers

news

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Sunday in Abuja, said it had approved the promotion of 239 senior police officers.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, said the officers included two Commissioners of Police promoted to Assistant Inspectors General of Police, and 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police elevated to Deputy Commissioners of Police.

Ani said that 12 Superintendent of Police were also promoted to Chief Superintendent of Police, and 76 Deputy Superintendent of Police to Superintendent of Police.

Others he said were 139 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) promoted to the rank of Deputy of Superintendent of Police.

The spokesman said the commission also ratified the promotion of 7,981 to the next rank of ASP.

He said the officers were products of the last Departmental Selection Board.

Ani said the promotions were part of the decisions taken at the second plenary of the commission held at the Police Academy in Wudil, Kano state.

He said the approval and ratification of have been conveyed to the Inspector-General of police for implementation.