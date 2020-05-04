The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that customers were seen in large numbers at banks’ entrances in Osogbo, while others queued in front of the banks’ ATMs to make cash withdrawals.

Markets in Osogbo reopened and business stores and offices in the city (that had been locked) equally reopened for operation with commercial vehicles and motorcycles conveying passengers to their various destinations.

The State Government Secretariat in Abere, Osogbo, was also opened with essential workers and staff on grade levels 12 and above back to their duty posts in compliance with the state government’s directive.

The State House of Assembly complex also opened with workers and the state lawmakers back in their offices for the day’s business.

However, in contravention of the COVID-19 safety measures and state government’s directives, some commercial vehicles were seen conveying more than four passengers while some residents too did not put on facemasks.

The situation at the banks was also not in conformity with government’s directives as customers sandwiched themselves in the process of trying to get into the banks’ premises.

NAN reports that Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Thursday announced the easing of the lockdown in the state, which was put in place to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state on March 31.

Oyetola initiated two weeks lockdown in Osun on March 31 after two COVID-19 cases were reported in the state.

However, the lockdown was extended on Tuesday, April 14 after the COVID-19 cases soared to 20 and an additional three days extension, before the easing of the lockdown commenced on Monday.