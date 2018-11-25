Commander tasks troops on battle readiness against Boko Haram insurgent

news

Brig. Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, has tasked troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to be alert, courageous and decisive in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Biu gave the charge during an operational visit to assess the combat readiness of troops of the 82 Task Force Battalion, Ngwoshe, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The commander admonished the troops to be more decisive in their approach to confront the terrorists, and endeavor to work in synergy with other security agencies.

While commending the troops for their sacrifices in the protection of the nation’s territorial integrity, Biu urged them to be confident, professional and work assiduously to end insurgency and other sundry crimes in the northeast.

“We must continue to put in our best to consolidate on the efforts of our heroes and ensure that we win the fight against the Boko Haram terrorists with God guiding us,” Biu said.

The commander reiterated the commitments of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to the improvement of the soldiers’ welfare.

Biu was accompanied by the Commander 47 Engineer Brigade, Brig. Gen. Ignatius Nwogu and other Principal Staff Officers.

Some of the troops locations visited by the commander included Banki Junction; Firgi; Pulka; Gwoza; and Yamteke all in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state.

The commander also interacted with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and hunters at the various locations.

He also sympathized with the spouse of a CJTF’s member, who lost his life in a joint operation with the troops and donated money to support the family.