Commander hails troops for tearing apart Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa forest

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commander also declared a 10-day operation to further sustain the onslaught against the insurgents hibernating in the forest.

Commander hails troops for dealing with Boko Haram insurgents [NAN]
Commander hails troops for dealing with Boko Haram insurgents [NAN]

Haruna, who is also the Commander Sector 1 of the Nigeria Army, stated this on Sunday during a visit to the frontline troops in the outskirts of Sambisa forest in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

He lauded the troops for successfully clearing insurgents’ enclaves at Lawanti; Ukuba, Farisu, Sabil Huda, Njimia, Garin Gulukos, Garin Falluja, Shababul Ummah, Garin Pannel bitter and Lagara Anguwan Gwai Gwai within the Sambisa forest.

He said that troops of the Operation Hadin Kai Joint Task Force, especially the Special Forces Troops, 21 Armoured Brigade, Bama; the Civilian JTF and the Hybrid Forces had done exceptionally well and urged them to sustain the tempo.

The Commander also declared a 10-day operation to further sustain the onslaught against the insurgents hibernating in the forest.

Haruna said the military exercise tagged: “Operation Desert Sanity III”, is to clear remnants of terrorists in the forest.

The troops, he said, had so far rescued 383 women and children while many others were expected to surrender in the coming days.

“I want to commend you for your exceptional performance and professionalism exhibited during the operation and I urged you to sustain the tempo.

“The Chief of Army Staff is highly pleased with your performance.

“You have done your best. You have sacrificed yourselves to ensure that peace and normalcy return to the North-East. This is a wonderful outing and we are very happy.

“We have to stop whatever we are doing and come here to let you know that we are with you always. To know what you people are doing so that we can have a feeling of what you people are going through,” he said.

Haruna commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja for his support which translated to the successes recorded by the troops on the frontlines.

He also lauded the Theatre Commander, North-East Operation Hadin Kai Joint Task Force, Maj.-Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, for his strategic guidance and supervision.

News Agency Of Nigeria

