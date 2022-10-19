RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

College students protest over unpaid lecturers salaries

Students of Kwara College of Education, llorin, on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest over non-payment of their lecturers’ salary arrears.

The protesters, who burnt tyres along Lagos road, sawmill area and some major streets in the state capital, paralysed movement of vehicles and pedestrians in the vicinity for several hours.

Motorists plying the streets where the protest took place immediately looked for alternative routes to get to their various destinations.

Sellers of various items and service providers, including a filling station within the vicinity, hurriedly close for businesses and vacated the areas.

The President of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution explained that they wanted to make a statement in solidarity with their lecturers.

NAN gathered in the college that the Provost, Dr Jimoh Syinla-Agaka, was leading a management on how to resolve the issue.

