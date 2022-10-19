College students protest over unpaid lecturers salaries

The protesters, who burnt tyres along Lagos road, sawmill area and some major streets in the state capital, paralysed movement of vehicles and pedestrians in the vicinity for several hours.

Motorists plying the streets where the protest took place immediately looked for alternative routes to get to their various destinations.

Sellers of various items and service providers, including a filling station within the vicinity, hurriedly close for businesses and vacated the areas.

The President of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution explained that they wanted to make a statement in solidarity with their lecturers.